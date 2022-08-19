Selena Gomez cracks for the curly bob or curly bob, the new hairstyle trend

The end of summer is getting dangerously close (don’t blame us) and with the start of the school year fast approaching, we often want only one thing: something new. The latter can then be expressed by a refined dressing room, a new pair of shoes or an optimized office, but in general, one dreams rather of a change of head. Indeed, nothing is more effective than hair renewal and a new haircut to start off on the right foot. On the lookout for the smallest trends, we spotted a legendary hairstyle that is making a big comeback this fall: the curly bobalso called curly bob.

The curly bob, quesaco?

If there are still ten years, the square was not really perceived as the most fun haircut (it would even seem that in the 90s the pinnacle of coolness was Victoria Beckham’s very plunging bob, that’s to tell you!) this era is definitely over . From now on, the square is LA trendy haircut on which to crack at least once in his life. The advantage is that this hairstyle can go perfectly with all hair types, you just have to adapt it. This is the case of curly bob, or curly bob, ideal for naturally curly or simply wavy hair. Be careful, it is better to do it on dry hair to avoid ending up with a bob shorter than expected! With a little worked fringe, it automatically turns into a glamorous and falsely neglected square, simply perfect. Add to that the fact that the curly bob is virtually maintenance-free, and you have the dream hairstyle no matter the season.

Selena Gomez cracks (again) for the curly bob

And that, Selena Gomez has understood, since she recently unveiled her new curly bob on the TikTok platform. If the singer, actress and businesswoman had already fallen for the curly bob last March, this time, she goes even further, revealing sublime curls and a pretty honey sweep at the tips. Results ? A curly bob bright and sexy, on which we may well fall in love for the start of the new school year which is looming! After all, The heart wants what it wants !