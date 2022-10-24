Selena Gomez cracks for THE favorite garment of French women this winter 2022

What if we told you that your favorite sweater was the new crush of Selena Gomez ? Yes, even internationally, French fashion remains a reference. Singer and actress, the pretty brunette has more than one string to her bow. However, it is indeed a pretty sailor she has chosen for this winter 2022!

This Saturday, October 15, Selena Gomez made a lot of talk about her by appearing all smiles alongsideHailey Bieber during the gala of the Academy Museum. All rivalry between them seems forgotten! Indeed, the pretty brunette seems to have moved on, and she has a very busy schedule. However, between the series in which she holds one of the main roles and all her other obligations, the singer does not forget to dress in style.

Selena Gomez sports a very Frenchy style

Indeed, the ex of Justin Bieber was photographed at the exit of a famous Italian restaurant, Carbone. Selena Gomez, 30, wore a chic and casual fall look. A wide jeans and shortcut associated with a sailor sweater black and ecru formed the basis of her outfit. Moreover, the interpreter of Lose You To Love Me had filed a long coat in anthracite wool on his shoulders.

With her black leather ankle boots heels and to square ends and her golden hoops, the pretty brunette had the perfect look for this dinner with friends. Selena Gomez has understood that the sailor was a part essential to her wardrobe. In effect, timeless, it can be worn in all seasons. If the cotton premium for spring and summer, we will choose a version wool for the colder days of the year.

A timeless garment

In addition, the marinière can be declined in many ways. The collar can be version trucker, rolled Where round. As for the stripes, we find them navy blue and white, black and beige, fat Where small. And of course, this garment can be hanger Where oversized depending on the look you want to achieve!

If you don’t have one yet… what are you waiting for?

If Selena Gomez has chosen jeans, she can also match this sweater to a denim skirta leather shortsor even to a long satin skirt. As for accessories, the possibilities are also numerous. On the other hand, be careful not to exaggerate this ‘French touch’ by wearing a beret with the sailor! Fortunately, the singer did not commit this ‘fashion faux pas’.

Room classic of any self-respecting wardrobe, the marinière has become a true symbol of France. Indeed, this garment is even the signature of Jean Paul Gautier ! And since it regularly comes up to date, many accessible brands market it at a lower cost. See you at H&M, Zara, Mango and many others to choose your future favorite model!