Selena Gomez creates a platform so that people do not feel alone and talks about her experience – Nueva Mujer

Selena Gomez joined forces with her mother Mandy Teefey and Newsette founder Daniella Pierson to create a platform that helps improve people’s mental health called Wondermind. The famous spoke of his own experience and the difficulties he has gone through.

Selena Gomez opens up about her mental health

The famous said that she wanted to create a place where people could feel understood and heard. This comes after Selena Gomez He will go through difficult times and struggle for years with depression and anxiety problems. In 2020, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The singer said in an interview with the BBC that learning more about her diagnosis helped her better understand herself and what was going on.

She assured that she was not scared to learn more about bipolar disorder, on the contrary, it helped him better understand what was going on with his body.

“I started having a relationship with myself and that was the best part. I’ve been happier than ever and it’s been wonderful but it’s a job you have to do every day.”

Selena he does things daily to exercise his mental health, such as seeing a psychologist, reading books, writing, composing music and other techniques.

One of the things she likes to do is post positive notes that she can see around her house to remind her to take care of herself.

Another thing that has helped him maintain his mental health is staying away from social media.. Selena says that she has been away from the Internet for 4 and a half years and that has benefited her.

“It has changed my life completely, I am happier, more present and connect more with people. I understand the power of the Internet and it is one of the best things in the world, but for me it is more important to connect with the people in my life, the rest does not matter to me.”

Creating something that helps other people gives you purpose in life, because despite having bad days, he wants people to know that they are not alone and that what they live is valid.

Having a tool like Wondermind is something that would help you in times when you feel bad, the simple fact of knowing that it is there would give him security and that is why he wants to create this project for more people.

Wodermind will offer resources, content and exercises that will allow subscribers to improve their health with the help of expert psychiatrists and psychologists.

The idea of ​​​​collaborating with his mother arose because she suffers from Attention Disorder and he has learned to live with it throughout his life.

For her part, Pierson was diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. when she was 21 years old and kept it a secret, because she was afraid that people would find out and see her differently. Now that she is publicly speaking about her diagnosis, she wants people to be able to talk about her problems without feeling rejected, so the platform is an important project for her.