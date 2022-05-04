Entertainment

Selena Gomez creates “Wondermind”, an online platform dedicated to mental health

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Louise Thewys

Updated

Selena Gomez announced on Monday the launch of “Wondermind”, a platform entirely dedicated to mental health.

Selena Gomez closer to her fans. This Monday, the 29-year-old singer gave a rare interview to “Good Morning America”. The opportunity for the actress to announce the launch of her brand new platform, “Wondermind”, dedicated to mental health. After unveiling the news last November, the project is finally seeing the light of day. “I am very excited about Wondermind because I want it to be a meeting place and for people to understand that they are not alone (…) I want people to be understood, seen and heard,” he said. she declared. Co-founded by his mother, Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson, an entrepreneur, the platform aims to create an “inclusive, fun and easy place where people can come together”.

‘Wondermind’ is intended to provide people with tools to work on their ‘mental fitness’, which will include writing exercises and conversations using a podcast. “Wondermind isn’t just for people with a diagnosed mental illness, it’s for anyone feeling sad, lonely, scared, anxious. We really don’t label anyone,” said Daniella Pierson.

What’s next after this ad

Mental health has always been an important topic for Selena Gomez. The star confessed that being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 had a positive impact on her life. “I found it really liberating to know what I had. The news did not scare me,” she said.

What’s next after this ad

Read also : Selena Gomez on the set of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Source link

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Related Articles

The Movistar Plus movie in which Margot Robbie gives the best performance of her career

38 seconds ago

Why do they want to cancel Chris Pratt?

13 mins ago

Again Marvel bites the tail – Shows

25 mins ago

Friends: The real reason the show almost got canceled over Season 4

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button