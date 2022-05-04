Selena Gomez creates “Wondermind”, an online platform dedicated to mental health

Louise Thewys



04/05/2022 at 17:23 Updated 04/05/2022 at 5:20 PM



Selena Gomez announced on Monday the launch of “Wondermind”, a platform entirely dedicated to mental health.

Selena Gomez closer to her fans. This Monday, the 29-year-old singer gave a rare interview to “Good Morning America”. The opportunity for the actress to announce the launch of her brand new platform, “Wondermind”, dedicated to mental health. After unveiling the news last November, the project is finally seeing the light of day. “I am very excited about Wondermind because I want it to be a meeting place and for people to understand that they are not alone (…) I want people to be understood, seen and heard,” he said. she declared. Co-founded by his mother, Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson, an entrepreneur, the platform aims to create an “inclusive, fun and easy place where people can come together”.

‘Wondermind’ is intended to provide people with tools to work on their ‘mental fitness’, which will include writing exercises and conversations using a podcast. “Wondermind isn’t just for people with a diagnosed mental illness, it’s for anyone feeling sad, lonely, scared, anxious. We really don’t label anyone,” said Daniella Pierson.

What’s next after this ad

Mental health has always been an important topic for Selena Gomez. The star confessed that being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 had a positive impact on her life. “I found it really liberating to know what I had. The news did not scare me,” she said.

What’s next after this ad

Read also : Selena Gomez on the set of ‘Only Murders in the Building’