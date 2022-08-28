Selena Gómez danced ‘Provenza’ and this is how Karol G reacted

Karol G is once again in the eye of the hurricane after making public her emotional change of look from end to end, as she said goodbye to the iconic blue with which she was associated for several months and welcomed a red that will accompany her during a new stage of her life.

Likewise, he shared last Saturday, on his social networks, several videos in which several famous and recognized singers are seen while they sang their song ‘Provence’they sang it and even danced it, as happened with Selena Gómez, who was seen very animatedly shaking her hips down to the rhythm of the Colombian music. What made the woman from Antioquia proud, to the point of sharing it in the stories from Instagram.

While Taehyung, a member of BTS, also shared a video in which he speaks to his followers, while listening to the Antioquian song, which already counts in its first three months on the air, and only on YouTube, with 356 million views. views and 3.1 million views.

Also, Kard, another renowned K-Pop singer (now a worldwide phenomenon), performs the song by doing her own version of it. And it also sounded under the imposing Eiffel Tower, on Parisian soil, in France. The Paisa singer finished her proud round of videos in which her song is heard with two excerpts from her speech at the electronic music event, Tomorrowland 2022, which took place in Belgium, and was attended by at least 200,000 people.

Similarly, Sofía Vergara shared a video on her Instagram account in which she dances to the well-known song by Karol G and also moves her hips from side to side “until the floor”, in the company of some people, who would be her friends. , while chatting together at a party in Miami.

It is worth remembering that Carolina, as her real name is, shared with her followers the reasons why she changed the blue of her hair, among which was: “With tears because we said goodbye together to everything that was past, from a time that I will never forget, of people I loved very much, of so much pain, of so much immaturity, of so much evolution, of incredible successes, of reconnecting with myself, of the most successful album of my career so far, of my first tours sold outof my first stages, of little songs for my relief”.

“I want to tell you that I decided it was time to change my blue hair, which you loved as much as I did. To say goodbye, my blue hair and I went on vacation to some of the places that are on my dream list. I took my friends, we behaved well, we behaved badly, we ate a lot, we danced a lot, we drank a little more. We say goodbye high! ”Said the artist.

After that, he published several videos and photos of his vacations and the trips he made to countries such as Greece, the United Arab Emirates, and Kenya. Among the things that most caught the attention of netizens, in addition to the parties and the nights of ‘the 200 drinks’, walks alone, the parachute jump he made in Dubai, and even the hot air balloon trip in Africa.

The paisa was even seen crying when listening to “The Cycle of Life” from the animated Disney movie The Lion Kinga story that takes place on the African continent and that forever marked the childhood of an entire generation that loved wild animals thanks to the film.