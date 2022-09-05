Selena Gomez dances sensually in a black swimsuit and shows off her curves aboard a yacht

Selena Gomez He has been very sensual in two recent videos he posted on TikTok and in which she appears on board a yacht, wearing a tight black swimsuit that highlighted her curves. After spraying water on her face, the singer sensually dances on her knees (both clips have already garnered millions of views).

In her role as a producer, Selena is nominated for the award Emmy for the series “Only murders in the building”in which he shares credits with Martin Short Y Steve Martin. The black humor show competes in another 16 shortlists; The awards ceremony will take place on September 12.

It was recently revealed that Selena Gomez is in talks to produce a remake from the 1988 comedy tape “Work girl”who starred Melanie Griffith and that it is about a girl who is climbing positions in the place where she works. It is not yet known if the proposal includes the singer taking the lead role in the film.

