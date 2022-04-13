Selena Gómez dances without underwear, to the rhythm of Camila Cabello: TikTok video

Venga La Alegría shared a video that is giving a lot to talk about on Instagram but that was born on Instagram and that is Selena Gomez dance without underwear, to the rhythm of Camila Cabello. It seems that the former Shawn Mendes brings out the most sensual side of Selena Gómez… even she lifted her dress dancing and in the video she can see how sexy and happy she looked at all times

He recently shared on Instagram a couple of photos from the last party he attended. And according to what the organizers told us, the singer and actress said present at the “JAJA Tequila’s 2nd Annual” “Party For No Reason” which took place in Beverly Hills.

We were also told first-hand that Selena looked beautiful with her hair pulled back in a bun and perfectly styled bangs. The rest of her outfit was paired with a gold plate necklace, lavender glitter sunglasses, and a black leather jacket draped over her shoulders. “She danced all night and was having a good time with her friends,” our dear Lauren told us.

Also at the party were actress Kate Beckinsale and Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra, as well as Niall Horan, G-Eazy and JAJA Tequila co-owners Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of “The Chainsmokers.”

More about Selena Gomez:

Selena Gómez says she lives happier after four and a half years without going online

Selena Gomez has stopped believing: have men and love disappointed her so much?

Selena Gomez suffers an embarrassing fall on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022