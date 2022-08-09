Selena Gomez dares the total glitter look in broad daylight

While she has just celebrated her thirtieth birthday, a short time ago, Selena Gomez flew to Italy for her summer vacation. On the program for this sunny getaway under the sign of style and idleness? Boat trips, refreshing swims and shopping with friends… sweet life quite simply ! And to be the queen of Italian style, the singer, actress and director has found the ultimate fashion show: daring with the sparkling summer trend, the total glitter look. And as Selena Gomez proves in beauty, sequins aren’t just for wild party girl nights. Indeed, for her shopping session in the streets of Capri, the beautiful brunette shines with a thousand lights in a set of yellow glitter signed LaPointe. We are therefore inspired by her dazzling outfit to shine in society (and all day long) this summer!

Selena Gomez: she adopts the daytime glitter trend in beauty

Glamorous in its total daytime glitter look, Selena Gomez caused a sensation on the streets of Italy. Its allure, more dolce vita than ever, is also at the forefront of fashion. And for good reason, the star does not praise one, but two trends of the moment: the open sequin and Bermuda shorts. A relatively risky fashion duo, but one that works particularly well against all odds. To adopt it and shine day and night, we happily imitate this outfit worn by Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez: how to adopt the total glitter look during the day like her?

To dare glitter in the middle of the day like Selena Gomez, two stylish alternatives are available to us: for the most daring, we play it total look with two yellow or purple top-short sets signed NA-KD. The more timid can try the sequin trend in moderation, wearing an & Other Stories or Mango dress, but also a Plan C Bermuda shorts. The essential? Feel good in your sequins to shine day and night!