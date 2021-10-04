Selena Gomez Dates With NBA Player Jimmy Butler: New Love?

Gossip sirens from the Florida. As reported by the Miami Herald, indeed, Selena Gomez And Jimmy Butler they would spend one romantic evening together with Bistrot Lucien, a French restaurant of New York. According to the reconstruction, the American pop star and the Nba player they would meet in the Big Apple, specifically in theEast Village, taking advantage of a series of professional coincidences.

She – born in ’92 – it was there for work, while he – three years older – has momentarily left Miami seeing that the championship is stopped. «They have only seen each other few times, it is still early to talk about new couple»Reveals a source a AND! News. “Selena thinks Jimmy is a good boy, so she accepted the invitation. Together they are have fun, but for now they both don’t want to hear about it love-story “.

It’s been several years since Selena hasn’t a stable relationship, the question though it doesn’t worry her: «His friends try in every way to find her a boyfriend, but she is fine single», Adds the insider. «It must be said that now, compared to months ago, she is more open to new knowledgeAnd”. Among other things, in October 2019, it was she who shed light on hers relationship status, disproving alleged backfires.

“I’ve been single for two years, I’m not dating anyone»He wrote on Instagram. “And the God’s timing, not mine. ‘ At the time, there were rumors that she had started dating again Samuel Krost, to permanently put the historical boyfriend behind him Justin Bieber. «As you grow up you look for a person on your own wavelength», He declared to Zach Sang Show. «I’m looking for that love, I want it to be true“.

Will she be able to find him with Butler? The premises they seem to be there.

