Selena Gomez debuts a new haircut on Instagram

Selena Gomez shared today in the caption of an Instagram post revealing her new spring look: A haircut chin-length with ’70s-inspired bangs.

After the superstar kicked off 2022 with a very sleek brunette look, legendary pro Orlando Pita shaved it down a few inches, giving Gomez a cascade of layers and soft bangs that are sure to add more oomph to her look. the fringe trend.

Selena Gomez.Photo: Courtesy of Selena Gomez

“I banged her bangs more unevenly at the ends and added a few longer layers to the sides so they weren’t just straight,” explains Pita, who styled her fresh cut by adding wavy curves with a one-inch curling iron and finishing with haze of its Orlando Pita Play Max Capacity spray to give it volume and tousled texture. ‘It’s a good change because it’s a way of refresh hair without shedding too much,’ Pita says of the look – a slightly more advanced approach to bangs, with shorter pieces at the front and longer pieces at the side – that can be tailored through lengths and textures.

It’s not the first time Selena Gomez mark the change of season with a hair transformation. Last April, she swapped peroxide for platinum blonde. And this change comes before the 2022 Grammys, where she is nominated for best Latin pop album. Will Gómez take his first statuette of the golden gramophone wearing a new haircut what sets the tone? We will have to wait to see it.

Article originally published by US Vogue, vogue.com. Adapted by Monica Silveti