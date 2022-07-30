Selena Gomez dedicates some emotional and profound words of thanks to her fans

Selena Gomez is one of those figures that has marked an entire generation, specifically that of the young people born in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The actress and singer is one of the faces that came out of the Disney quarry, and although little remains of that very young Selena who conquered the children’s network, the artist maintains a large number of followers more than a decade after the publication of her first studio album. Now, after turning 30, the actress has wanted to reflect on her career and has thanked all those followers who have always been by her side, sending her signs of affection.

The interpreter of songs like Same Old Love either Lose You To Love Me He has been reflecting on turning 30 for several months. Finally, last Friday, July 22, he welcomed the change in number. The young woman held a party in “a private house” as pointed out E-news and wore a fabulous dress with transparencies. Social networks were filled with signs of affection from her followers, who did not hesitate to fill their posts with congratulations and good wishes.





The singer, totally moved by the displays of affection from her fans, decided to thank her audience through an emotional video shared on her TikTok account. In it, the young woman has admitted that during the day of her birthday she did not read many comments, however, she admits that the few that she read from her caressed her soul. “The few that I read were very, very nice and I just want you to know that I don’t take it for granted,” the singer says in the video. Already in a more sentimental tone, Selena thanked her fans “from the bottom of my heart, for being in my life, for growing up with me, for putting up with me.”

After these emotional words dedicated to her fans, the singer was moved when talking about her greatest birthday wish. And it is that the young woman wants her charitable initiative-which aims to promote access to mental health-to receive donations in order to contribute to this social problem. Given this donation, the young woman assures that she “could not be more grateful” to all those who have helped make her dream come true for her birthday.





The singer, after thanking the support for her musical career and her charity work, has had a moment to joke and ensure that “so far she is enjoying” her 30 years. The emotional video that she has shared through social networks has received numerous admiring comments from her fans. “Thank you for helping us grow,” said one user. “Selena Gomez thanking those who wished her a happy birthday from her. With her eyes full of tears, she thanked the fans for loving her and always being with her. WE LOVE YOU QUEEN,” wrote another. There is no doubt that her followers admire her unconditionally and trust her great talent and human quality.

