Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus during their adolescence

The friendship between Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato During his adolescence he was one of the strongest bonds established between the stars of the Disney Channel series. In this circle, there were also the Jonas Brothers and Miley Cyrus. In fact, they all recorded their popular song ‘Send It On’ together.

We are all aware that Some friendships from our adolescence remain at that stage of our lives and do not last over the years.. own Demi lovato spoke on this topic a few years ago revealing that anda does not maintain contact with Selena Gomez or the Jonas Brothers, but with Miley. In any case, he claimed that “When you grow up with someone, you will always have love for them”.

they existed many rumors of fights between them like the one at the 2020 Grammy Awards. In addition, some close sources assured that the personal struggles of both separated them and that Demi felt that Selena was not always there for her. Nevertheless, ‘US Weekly’ claimed they have no problems with each other but just aren’t friends now. To pay tribute to this beautiful friendship from the past, we want to show this cute video in which Selena, Demi and Miley appear having fun together during their Disney days.

Yes, it’s exciting to see how time passes and the strong relationships that are created when you are a teenager and you live everything with such intensity. We are sure that the three remember some of these moments with some nostalgia, despite the fact that now each one has taken her own path.