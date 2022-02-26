Selena Gomez denies rumors of enmity with the new girlfriend of The Weeknd￼

Yahoo.- Days after The Weeknd was seen kissing Simi Khadra, of the sister duo DJ Simi Haze, singer Selena Gomez shared a photo on Instagram of the three friends hanging out.

“Since 2013”, she titled the photo in which she, Simi and Haya Khadra appear, silencing the rumors that have arisen on the networks about a possible tension for her ex.

Over the weekend, the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer was seen kissing Khadra, 29, while celebrating her 32nd birthday in Las Vegas.

In a fan video obtained by TMZ during the celebration at Delilah, the couple was caught kissing while in the DJ booth.

However, a source told People magazine that the couple is not officially in a relationship yet. “He is dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone,” the source said.

Earlier this month, the Grammy-winning artist and the DJ were seen together in photos shared by the Daily Mail as they met for dinner at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on February 3.

Before dinner, the two had been romantically linked after being seen leaving the singer’s album launch party at Delilah’s in West Hollywood last January.

For his part, Gomez, 29, and The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) maintained a relationship from January to October 2017 after his intermittent relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid, who Khadra is also believed to be friends with. .

Following their breakup, Gomez was full of praise for her ex, telling Billboard that they remained close despite the breakup.

“Something I’m really proud of is that there is such a true friendship [entre The Weeknd y yo]. I have never really experienced anything like this in my life. We ended up as best friends, and it was genuinely about caring. [del otro]and that was quite remarkable to me.”