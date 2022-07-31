Selena Gomez denies rumors of feud with friend who donated a kidney

Selena Gomez has always been one of the artists who most keep the privacy of her personal life, above all, when she experienced hard times with her mental health after facing the strong comments produced on social networks where she was judged for her love relationships, for her friendships, but more than all messages that referred to his physique.

And it is no secret to anyone that, for some time now, the singer decided to open up a little more with her followers.exposing an important problem that affects anyone and especially adolescents such as depression and anxiety. Two topics that the celebrity has wanted to talk about with his fans so that they understand that they should seek professional help when they feel that things are not right.

In fact, Selena comments that one of the hardest moments with her depression and anxiety It was when he had a delicate health crisis due to Lupusand more when he was in a harsh treatment in 2017 which meant that he received a kidney donation, organ that was finally donated by one of her closest and dearest friends, Francia Raísawho did not hesitate for a second to save his quality of life.

At that precise moment, a moving image was known in which both are holding hands when they are lying down., each one, on a hospital bed. Image that Gomez later contextualized with a photo of her scar, assuring that France had been her donor. From that moment on, everyone applauded in a noble and friendly act that Raísa had with the singer. However, from that moment on, very little has been known about the friendship of both, since they have not been seen together again as before.

At least, photos or videos no longer appear on social networks, leaving their fans without traces of the close friendship they both had. not even signs that the two attended some events together or something similar. Even many followers of the actress claimed that there was no longer a friendship between the two due to the life of excesses that Selena maintained for a time, although last year France made a tweet alluding to the organ transplant, a message that the singer responded with thanks.

Now, the truth is that the protagonist of ‘Only Murders in the builing’, uploaded a video where she goes out with her friend to her TikTok profile, where she has been very active lately and where she has more than 42 million followers. Both, making the train of “It’s a 10 but…”video in which they talk about particular situations where they describe a suitor, but with a defect that on many occasions is not so small, which means that he is no longer so perfect to deserve to be a 10.

In the recording it is seen that both enjoy their company and have fun, for which ended up denying the rumors that after the donation to Selenaboth had entered a field of enmity and that everything had been for interest, now it is known that these were only rumors and lies.