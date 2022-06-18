Selena Gomez did not take her departure from Disney very well

In a recent interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Awards Chatter’ podcast, actress and singer Selena Gómez confessed that it was not easy for her to become a Hollywood star after leaving Disneysince very few people trusted that she could play an adult role, far from the typical movies and series of the youth channel.

The CEO of ‘Rare Beauty’ acknowledged that it was very difficult for her to play new roles in the industry, since she did not feel really accepted by her peers in the world of cinema. “I am grateful to be where I am, but I think and believe that I have barely scratched the surface of what I am capable of. I felt that it was very difficult for people to take me seriously, “said the singer. “Little by little I have been overcoming that and I am very happy, but it was very frustrating. It felt like a tease, you know?” she added.

Like her companions Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, the artist felt that everyone related her to her facet at Disney, which is why she was still considered one of the “young talents” of the franchise.. On the other hand, it was also not easy for her to be constantly chased by paparazzi and photographers when she was still very young, causing her to rethink the idea of ​​staying at Disney. “I think that’s when I lost a little bit of my being a kid. Later in life I realized that I missed out on a lot of things,” she recounted.

However, a few years later, the interpreter of ‘Lose you to Love me’ has returned to Disney, although with a project and at a completely different stage in her life.a. Currently, the artist is the producer of the series ‘Only murders in the Building’, broadcast by Disney Plus and which is very shortly after the premiere of its second season, after having swept its first chapters. Likewise, Selena Gómez affirmed that, “at this moment, in my life, I am so open and I love what I do… I am simply in a very good space at this moment, and I am enjoying it.”

In addition to talking about her difficult days in Hollywood, the singer also offered some details about her controversial breakup with singer Justin Bieber, confessing that everything she experienced after that relationship ended helped her grow as a person. “I was, you know, obviously going through a difficult breakup and I was left questioning my career and thinking where was I going to go and what was going to happen next,” he said. “I was having very mixed feelings. And then I had health problems, I had lupus and kidney problems. It was a very difficult time,” she said. Now, looking back, the singer realized that she was able to get something positive out of that situation. “Being on the other side, to be honest, it’s been really good for me. It made me develop a character where I do not tolerate nonsense or being disrespected in any way and I am very proud of the person I am now, ”she stated.