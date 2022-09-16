Selena Gomez documentary ‘My Mind and Me’ to open AFI Fest

The new documentary film of Selena Gomez will open the 36th edition of the festival in Los Angeles (United States) on Tuesday, November 2. Last week, the actress and singer made the news official through her social networks, revealing that her production will have a partnership with AppleTV+.

The movie has been directed by Alec Keshishian, brother of Selena’s manager and producer of the iconic Madonna documentary. This production will be based on the rise of Gomez to stardom as an actress and singer. Also, she will show the difficulties that she has overcome along the way of her career.

“I had no interest in making a traditional pop documentary. I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me. I had no idea then that it would turn into a six-year labor of love,” Keshishian revealed.

What did the president and CEO of AFI say about the documentary?

Bob Gazzalepresident and CEO of IPAconfessed that he documentary film really thought powerful. “’My Mind and Me’ is a film as deeply powerful as it is personal. Selena is a global force in art and entertainment, and we are honored to partner with her, Alek and Apple to illuminate her journey in this beautifully crafted celebration of optimism, vulnerability and hope.”

It should be noted that the documentary is a production original from Manzana Produced by Interscope Films and Lighthouse Management & Media.

The premiere world of “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” will take place in the TCL Chinese Theater from Hollywood.

Also, to close the AFI Fest with a flourish, Steven Spielberg will premiere his personal film at the TCL Chinese Theater on November 6. The 36th AFI Fest will take place November 2-6 in Los Angeles.