Selena Gomez dresses in Zara for Britney Spears’ wedding

Britney Spears and physical trainer Sam Aghari have finally said “I do” officially. The link was held last Thursday at his home in Los Angeles where the couple was very well accompanied by many familiar faces. One of them was the singer and actress Selena Gomez who became one of the most outstanding guests with a look that has surprised us because it is, neither more nor less than, from Zara.

Little by little, the funniest photos of the long-awaited wedding of the princess of pop with Sam, her partner since 2016, have come to light, and with them we have been able to see the most unique and colorful outfits of each of the guests among the that, in addition to Selena, there were also stars like Maddona, Paris Hilton, Donnatella Versace or Drey Barrymore. A whole display of divas who enjoyed a link in which, how could it be otherwise, was full of most picturesque moments like the unforeseen event that Jason Alexander, Britney’s first husband, tried to sneak into the wedding.

But one of the things that has caught our attention has been the look chosen by Selena. With an ‘all blue’ the singer has stood out for a suit signed by Zara formulated by a wide-leg trousers, a corset with a straight neckline and bare shoulders and a double-breasted blazer with pockets on the front flaps. A look in klein blue that is still available on the website of the famous Inditex brand and that has become one of the colors that guests are choosing the most this season.

Selena has completed the outfit with black heeled sandals and XXL silver earrings.

Britney and Sam’s wedding comes a year after the couple got engaged in the middle of the hearings for the legal guardianship of the singer. This celebration is one more step for the couple and a way to try to overcome the potholes that the couple has suffered, such as the sad news of miscarriage that they recently suffered and that the pop star announced on their social networks.

Get Selena Gomez’s guest look at Zara

