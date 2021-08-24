Selena Gomez duet with Camilo in the new song “999”

Soon you will be able to hear the voice of Selena Gomez sing (most likely in Spanish) in a new song coming out Friday 27 August. The single is titled “999” and was created in collaboration with Camilo, Colombian singer-songwriter born in 1994.

Camilo recently collaborated with another international pop star: Shawn Mendes! The two made the remix of “Kesi”. To listen to it all you have to do is click play below.

The imminent arrival of new music by Selena Gomez had already been in the air for a few days, when the singer posted on her TikTok account a short clip of her at work in recording studio.

Sel recently gave a long interview to Elle USA in which – among other things – he reassures the fans, denying his own statements a few months ago about his intention to retire as a singer.

“I believe I will never stop making music. I’m not saying I want a Grammy. I feel like I’m doing my best and it’s all about me. Sometimes, this can really get me. “

