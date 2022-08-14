Selena Gomez enjoys a romantic vacation in Italy with Andrea Iervolino

Selena Gomez She’s in her best moment. The actress, who is immersed in numerous projects such as SelenaxChef, Only Murders in the Building and upcoming new music, is taking a well-deserved vacation in Positano, Italy, a few days after celebrating his 30th birthday.

But she has not gone alone. The artist has been notified with Andrea Iervolino, an Italian producer who Selena Gomez has been seen and related to over the years. The pair of lovebirds has been photographed on a boat in an affectionate attitude.

Selena Gomez had recently been linked to natt wolff after some photos of him kissing the actor came to light, but after a video in which his grandmother asked him “why she left him with a boy” and these photos of a romantic vacation with Andrea, we have clearer your sentimental situation.

Who is Andrea Iervolino

Andrea Iervolino it’s a producer, entrepreneur and filmmaker 34-year-old Canadian-Italian, and was born on December 1, 1987 in Cassino, Italy.

His first production it was in the year 2003 in the movie the knight of loveand made his debut as a film producer in the United States with the film The merchant of Venicewhich premiered at the Venice International Film Festival.

A very important man in the industry, as he has been seen with personalities of the stature of Johnny Depp, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lily Collins Y Heidi klumwith whom you have shared snapshots on your Instagram profile, where accumulates 1.2 million followers.

Iervolino is also the founder of the app and social network TaTuTu and co-founder of a film production company called Ambi Media Group, and in 2020 he was named as uone of the most influential people and the global media industry by Variety magazine.