Selena Gomez excited for the third season of ‘Only murders in the building’

A few weeks ago, the second season of ‘Only murders in the building’ premiered, the series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Cara Delevingne, among others. Many fans have already finished watching it and now great news has been confirmed: there will be a part 3 and it will include the ‘Back to you’ singer again.

Surprisingly, the Hulu television network announced that ‘Only murders in the building’ will have a third season. The premiere date is not yet known or who the new tails will be, but it is confirmed that the usual protagonists will continue. The international media speculate that it could arrive in early 2023.

Following Hulu’s announcement, the series’ Twitter account posted a video where the main characters claim that there will be a new season. “My neighbors have a special message for all of you: ‘Only murders in the building’ will return with a part 3. Now I have to worry about who will be the next murdered… I hope it’s not me!” He pointed out.

Selena Gomez She shared this post on her Twitter profile and her millions of followers were just as excited as she was. “I already want to see you on the screen again”, “You are a great actress”, “Thank you for giving us so many moments on TV”, are some comments that can be seen in the post.

Many fans ask if the 29-year-old singer has children, but the truth is that it is only a rumor that she has clarified on many occasions. Selena Gomez has confessed that she is now single and that she has no plans to fall in love with her because she is focused on her musical and film projects.

