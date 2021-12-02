Selena Gomez explained what helps her when she can’t “even get out of bed”

There are times when it is more difficult to start the day and face all the commitments that await us: it also happens to Selena Gomez, who shared some valuable tips on the matter.

The 29-year-old star has often opened up about her mental health in the past and recently announced the launch of WonderMind, a company focused precisely on taking care of one’s mind.

On WonderMind’s Instagram, she was asked how she takes care of the well-being of the spirit and Selena Gomez honestly explained that she doesn’t always do well: “Sometimes I’m not very good at it, for example I happen to wake up and have a hard time getting out of bed“.

But over the course of his experience he learned a few tricks to get himself started on the right foot and shared it with fans. The first is this: “What helps me is, first of all, pick up the phone and call someone“.

The artist also recommended dwelling on one’s feelings, to understand where they come from and how to best manage them: “I am constantly trying to fill myself with the knowledge of what I am feeling and what triggers what happens to me. One thing that really helps me understand myself more is take a step back, think about all the tools I have learned and try to implement them in my everyday life. This is what usually helps me“.

Selena Gomez’s third advice is to train the body together with the mind though: “I hate working out“he confessed.

“Not funny, but recently I am taking intense boxing lessons which help me release a lot of frustration and which gives me energy and makes me feel good.“.

Thanks to Sel for being so honest and for sharing her experience!

