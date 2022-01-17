Selena Gomez explained why she is “excited” to turn 30 this year

There are just over six months left Selena Gomez he will turn thirty and has revealed he is not looking forward to it!

In an interview on People, the singer and actress explained that she was “enthusiastic“to the idea of ​​accomplishing 30 years the July 22, 2022 and why: “I love growing up“began.

“When I was younger, I was scared of it and thought my life would be very different now. But now I say to myself: ‘Wow, that’s not what I expected and I couldn’t be more thrilled ‘“.

Growing up also allowed her to understand the importance of listening only to herself: “I’ve stopped worrying about what people have to say and it’s wonderful“.

Selena Gomez on the cover of “Revalación” – getty images

Before she turns 30, Selena Gomez could win her first Grammy Award: it was in fact mentioned for the first time thanks to the album “Revalación” in category Best Latin Pop Album. The date of the awards ceremony has been postponed (it was scheduled for January 31, 2022) but not yet announced.

“It’s great why I put my heart and soul into that album – said the artist about the candidacy – I’m not fluent in Spanish but, funny thing, it was easier for me to sing in spanish than to speak it. I wanted to make sure the words were beautiful, that they corresponded to where I was in my life, and that every little part of the songs sounded authentic. I couldn’t be prouder“.

ph: getty images