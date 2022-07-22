Selena Gomez explains why she regrets posing nude on the album cover

Singer and actress Selena Gomez may be an international star, but she too is sometimes ashamed when she thinks about things from her past. This time, it’s an album cover that causes him remorse!

Selena participated in a roundtable with other actresses for the media The Hollywood Reporter.

During this discussion, Amy Schumer raised the point that Selena had been sexualized since childhood, a phenomenon unfortunately all too common among young actresses in Hollywood.

“It’s really unfair,” Selena replied before recounting how she was forced to do certain things that made her uncomfortable because of it.

“I did an album cover that I was very ashamed of after […] It was a choice I was not proud of, but I did my best. At least I’ve been myself, but I’m not necessarily a sexual person…”

Selena was referring to her album cover revival, released in 2015, for which she posed nude when she was 24.

Now 29, Selena is very open about her health issues, both physical and mental.

We love its transparency!

