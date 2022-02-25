Selena Gomez exudes style in camel maxi coat and tartan print mini skirt – New Woman

Selena Gomez not only will he showcase his well-known acting talent in the second season of the hit series Only murders in the buildingbut also an inspiring elegant style when dressing.

Since filming started in New York this hulu productionthe star has been conquering the set in the outfits ultrachic winter of his character in fiction, Mabel Mora.

This is how she did it again this February 23 when recording new scenes for the project sheathed in a cozy, sophisticated and avant-garde stylingideal for the winter season.

Selena Gomez captivates with a new look winter in new york

On Wednesday morning, the interpreter was caught wasting panache in the locations in the Big Apple of the second installment of the series that leads with Martin Short and Steve Martin.

While filming new sequences on set, the 29-year-old actress commanded all eyes dressed in an outfit three chic made by a maxi coat teddy camel double face

The cozy coat Selena for the day of shooting, signed by UGGwas made of suede leather and presented notched lapels, single breasted and practical patch pockets.

The famous wore the timeless piece to protect herself from the cold on top of an elegant outfits composed by a baby blue knitted cropped sweater with a stand-up collar and ribbed hem.

As well as a mini skirt with a tartan or plaid print in blue and orange colorsone of the prints par excellence for the colder months.

The singer also taught with this ensemble the trick to wear a skirt in winter without freezing your legs or losing your style: using some basics leggings blacks.

Lastly, Gomez raised his look with one of my favorite pairs of shoes of the podcast fanatic of the true crime that he embodies because he has used them several times during filming.

It was about the conspicuous black patent leather boots with a chunky wooden heel and embellished with a gold chain by Steve Madden.

As for accessories, the founder of RareBeauty showed on Mabel’s skin that less is more when wearing only some gold earrings as the only accessory to elevate the outfit.

The famous fashion proposal for Wednesday’s recordings was completed with a sophisticated beauty look with her short hair combed in undone waves and a soft makeup very glam.

When the cameras weren’t rolling, the former Disney star also used a black mask to protect against possible infection with covid-19 during filming.

Likewise, between scenes, she was seen with a outfits casual in his beige coat, but over a matching XL t-shirt and a pair of baggy gray pants; as he observed Daily Mail.

The look relaxed was finished off with plain black boots

The new installment of Only murders in the building no release date yet Hulubut fans can’t wait any longer to find out what will happen next with the leading trio in the Arconia.

And also to see on the screen all the elegant outfits with which Selena Gomez will teach style in the episodes of this long-awaited second season.