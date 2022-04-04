Selena Gomez fans are disappointed with this edition of the Grammys

Photo credit: Taylor Hill – Getty Images

Selena Gomez did not win the Grammy she was opting for. Her album ‘Revelación’ was nominated in the ‘Best Latin Pop Album’ category and, finally, the award went to Alex Cuba for ‘Mendó’. The curious thing about the matter, among other things, is that despite being among the nominees, if you looked for her this morning on the red carpet or with the attendees, you would not find her, because she did not come, basically. And it is that the artist was seen just before the ceremony in New York, where she has just finished recording ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (although the ‘fandom’ thinks that one of the factors why she was not going to drop either that way it is because of the laziness of agreeing with whoever wants it (we understand each other)).

Well, leaving this aside as a mere anecdote, what has hurt Selena Gomez’s fans is not her absence – which is understandable – but the fact that she did not win a Grammy. If you remember, the artist gave an interview to Vogue last year in which she reflected on the fact of leaving music, because she felt that she was not taken seriously: “It’s difficult to continue making music when people don’t necessarily like you. take it seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘what’s the point? Why am I still doing this?’. I felt like ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was the best song I’d ever released, and for some people still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m very grateful, that’s why I keep going, but I think the next time I make an album it will be different. I want to give it one last chance before I retire “. But she does not panic: a few months ago, in another interview with the American edition of Elle, she made it clear that she would not leave music.

And the point is that his fans have been disappointed by the music industry for not having recognized ‘Revelación’ as the best Latin pop album, which, for them, is sublime. And could it bring him down again?

Read more

Let’s hope not…