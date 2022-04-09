Selena Gomez: fans are snapping up her glittery sunglasses!

Selena Gomez fans are snapping up her ultra-trendy glitter sunglasses! We give you more details.

Selena Gomez makes a splash with his super stylish pair of sunglasses! And we know where you can find the same! MCE TV gives you more details.

Selena Gomez makes the buzz

The queen of Instagram has struck again! The young singer and actress Selena Gomez has made a splash with his latest post published this Friday, April 8.

And it’s a different Selena that we were able to discover this time. Indeed, the young woman posted photos of her at a party. By the way, she herself joked that she is not used to going out.

“I was told to go socialize. I said okay. It lasted 20 minutes = success” she commented in the caption of her Instagram post. Mission accomplished for the young woman!

On the fan side, they totally validate his tactic of not not stay too long in the evening. But this comeback of Selena Gomez warms their hearts.

You should know that the young woman has long suffered from bipolar disorder and depression. To deal with it, she had also made the decision to move away from social networks for a while.

“It completely changed my life. I’m happier, I’m more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal. » she confided. From now on, the pretty brunette shares her daily life with her fans on the internet, while keeping enough distance with social networks.

His last post also caused a sensation because of its ultra trendy look! We let you discover it in photo.

Where to find his glasses?

Although she is not used to going out often, the pretty brunette goes all out when the opportunity arises. This time, Selena Gomez opted for a dress or a draped top in green satin.

She wears a nice leather jacket over her shoulders. But what caught the attention of fans the most was indeed his sunglasses!

Selena Gomez wears a stunning sequined model that suits her perfectly. We first fall for the cat’s eye design which is super trendy at the moment. And for a slightly more festive side, she opted for a silver glitter color.

Selena Gomez’s Instagram post garnered more 5 million likes! Just that. The fans are also completely crazy about her sunglasses! And are surely wondering where they can get their hands on a similar pair.

Well, if you want to copy the look of your favorite singer, know that some brands sell models of glasses like that of Selena Gomez. The Miu Miu brand for example offers a $210 model.

Other brands are much more affordable. Glasses Shop offers a $24.95 model. You can also find similar pairs on Amazon at prices varying between 16 and 18 dollars!

Suffice to say that Selena Gomez has just launched a new trend. Glitter sunglasses are therefore likely to invade the dancefloor in the coming months.