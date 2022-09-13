Selena Gomez Fans Are Upset No One Told Her About Her Wardrobe Malfunction

ads

While presenting an award alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, beloved actress Selena Gomez stole the show with an all-white ensemble. The 30-year-old Emmy nominee dazzled in a stunning sequinned backless gown that screams class and elegance.

Although the Texas native completely captivated our screens, we couldn’t help but notice a wardrobe malfunction – it looks like the lining of Selena’s dress has been rolled up and revealed more than meets the eye. she was probably hoping to show off. Stick around for all the details, including fan reactions to the unfortunate situation.

Source: Getty Images Selena Gomez suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the Emmys.

As previously reported, Selena Gomez faced a disastrous wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards; Although few viewers caught the mishap, various eagle-eyed fans of the “Lose You to Love Me” singer shared their thoughts on social media.

“I’m rightfully worried Selena Gomez’s dress lining is getting stuck/caught,” a fan shared on Twitter. “It’s hard to say, maybe it’s deliberate. But I’m not sure and I’m afraid she’ll turn around. »

Another added: “No one told Selena Gomez her dress lining was up and I’m sorry for her. »

A third fan commented that the lining of Selena’s dress was most likely ‘meant to go down to her calves’ meaning it was clinging to her underwear – we don’t know about you, but we have heartbroken for her!

On the other hand, some fans think her dress is meant to be tousled like this; however, if you look closely at the photos of Selena during the event, her lovely dress clearly reaches the floor.

Unfortunately, the Disney alum is prone to wardrobe malfunctions; at the 2022 SAG Awards, Selena took a rough fall on the red carpet thanks to a pair of faulty Louboutin heels. Fortunately, someone was there to grab Selena and help her back down.

Selena then completely hopped out of shoes and showed up barefoot – what a queen!

