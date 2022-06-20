Selena Gomez felt embarrassed for posing without clothes for the cover of her album ‘Revival’

Selena Gomez believes she was put in a position”unfair” during a photo shoot, and has even recalled that the experience made her feel “embarrassed”.

“I actually made an album cover and felt really embarrassed after doing it. I had to get over those feelings because I realized it was related to something deeper. And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy I made, but I think I’ve done my best, at least trying to be myself.”

During a panel discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, the singer noted that she doesn’t consider herself “an overly sexual person”, so the moment made her extremely uncomfortable.

Selena Gomez previously spoke about the incident during an interview in 2020, when she recalled feeling under pressure on sets.

The also actress posed in a way that made her look naked for the cover of his 2015 album ‘Revival’but admitted that the black-and-white photo shoot didn’t really align with her real-life personality.

“I just did things that weren’t really me. There was pressure to look more adult on my album‘revival‘. I felt the need to show skin… I really don’t think I was that person“.

Now, however, Selena feels like she has much more control over her own career and herself. The singer is determined not to let people dictate what she should do to develop her career.

“I am in total control of my life and everything I do, of what’s out there, of everything“.

