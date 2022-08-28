Selena Gomez fights grossophobia by appearing in a swimsuit

Selena Gomez has grown up in the spotlight, ever since her debut on Disney Channel. Early media coverage, which greatly influenced his mental health, like Justin Bieber, suffering from a rare disease. In 2014, the singer and actress was diagnosed with lupus, then bipolar disorder, four years later, in 2018. Since then, the American star has been fighting against the psychological devastation that social networks can cause.

Selena Gomez goes natural

In April 2022, the young woman had ranted against the criticisms of the media and Internet users, on his physique. “Frankly I don’t care about my weight, people are going to talk about it anyway: you’re too thin, you’re too fat, this outfit doesn’t suit you, gnagnagna… B*tch, I’m perfect as I am”she had swung on her TikTok account.

@Selena Gomez vaca self ♬ original sound – unwinewithtashak

Currently on vacation, Selena Gomez posted a new video on her Tik Tok account, on Wednesday August 3, 2022. In which the star transmitted a message of body positivism on bodies in bathing suits.

From a boat offering a splendid view of a creek, the singer filmed herself in a magnificent one-room apartment, taking up a sound. “Tuck in the belly”we hear in the audio. “I’m not getting anything in at all, the real bellies are back, ok?”she responds in playback.

@selenagomez♬ original sound – FatChanceStudios

The American star advocates body positivism

A video liked by more than 4 million users on TikTok. All unanimous in the comments bar. “She’s the reason I feel good in my skin”, “you are probably the best model to follow”, “Selena, you are my idol”, “you do not realize how much this video helps us, us young women”we could read.