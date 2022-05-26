Selena Gomez finally makes revelations about her new album!

Between two takes on her Disney+ series, her cooking show and her Rare Beauty brand, Selena Gomez finds time for her new album.

Selena Gomez just finished filming his cooking show and is already working on his new album. She even says she is ready to start a tour. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Selena Gomez does not forget the music

Yes, Selena Gomez may be incredible in the series Only Murders in The Building and in her cooking show, she remains a singer first and foremost. Even if the interpreter of Look At Her Now hasn’t released an album since her EP Revelacion, she remains musically active. Indeed, the star made a feat with Coldplay, which resulted in a very nice clip Let Somebody Go.

Very focused on mental health management, Selena Gomez does everything so that her fans, but not only, take care of them. And for good reason, she has had ups and downs since she became famous. Thus, to help people like her who sometimes feel overwhelmed, she does not hesitate to make her voice heard.

So much so that a week ago she gave a speech at the White House about this topic. Selena accepts her bipolarity. She was diagnosed in 2018. Admittedly, the news can be scary, but the young woman received this information as a release.

Yes, since she knows “what’s wrong”, she is released. Besides, she had taken advantage of the confinement to announce the news. That same year, she released her third solo album in January 2022. Rare.

The latter was a hit, so Selena Gomez actually used the name of this album to launch her make-up brand Rare Beauty. And it’s also a full box.

Everything Selena Gomez touches turns to gold. maybe his next album wins many prestigious awards and will top the music charts. MCE TV tells you more!

What does his new album have in store?

While in California, Selena Gomez has a lot on her plate. Indeed, since she finished filming season 2 ofOnly Murders in the Buildingshe is not unemployed. ” I am in Los Angeles working on my album now” explains the star.

This is during an interview for The Deadline Podcast that Selena Gomez mentioned that she was working on her future album. While promoting the Only Murders in the Building series, she revealed that she loves true crimes. But that’s not all.

Selena Gomez wishes there were a musical episode in the Disney+ series. This would bring together these two passions: television and music. In the meantime, the singer says she is ready to see her fans on stage again:“I’m open to touring, 1,000%.” Before specifying: “But obviously I have obligations and things I want to do, so when the time is right. It’s not the top of my list of priorities. »

The star connects the projects. Moreover, she recently presented for the first time ever saturday night live.

his album Rare released in 2020 and its EP Revelacion (2021) reached #1 and #22 respectively. Yes, Selena Gomez knows how to please her fans but also her.

Indeed, when she recorded her album in Spanish, it was above all to pay homage to its origins. And it was a wild success. Moreover, Revelacion has won a nomination for the 2022 Grammy Awardsfor Best Latin Pop Album.

