Selena Gomez Finds Pressing ‘Play’ to Watch Her ‘Me and My Brain’ Is “Too Complicated”: Reasons – How Are You Really?

It’s been almost a year since this came to light ‘Me and my mind’documentary in which Selena Gomez He put forward to the public all the mental health problems that he has gone through at different stages of his life. Anxiety, depression and even the bipolar disorder he was diagnosed with at the time were subjects on which a film was based which he does not regret. Most of all, because she knows that everything she does has an impact on her character.

However, now, what he does is he comments on all the tweaks he made while launching this project or at this moment, what effect pressing ‘Play’ on that work has on it. He does this almost a year after launch, and in a very emphatic way: “I was very against it. For a long time I didn’t know if it was a good idea. On one occasion, I thought that maybe for a while I wanted to dedicate myself to being an actress and I did that. ‘ I didn’t know if it would jeopardize things in my life or not. I didn’t know what I was doing by letting people into my life.”,

In that presentation, Selena admitted that as soon as the recording was released she realized there was no possibility of a comeback. She explains, “I had no choice at that time. And I was relieved. I felt like a huge burden had been lifted off my shoulders. I felt like I had a lot of things to say that I hadn’t been able to say for years.” Was keeping it with me since.” Now, despite feeling “very proud of the documentary”, today “it is very difficult for him to watch it”, before confirming that,

queen on social media

When we talk about the impact of each of his movements, there is no meaningless expression behind it. There is nothing more than to remember that we are facing the woman with the most followers on Instagram. No less than 429 million who don’t care at all, That is, you are not waiting to see how that counter increases, rather you limit yourself to enjoying every moment. This does not mean that his gratitude is great not only towards his entire audience, towards the people who consume his music, but also towards those on the other side of the social network. “I am grateful to the platform and would like to continue using it for what I know,” is that phrase that gives a kind of warning to use it correctly, as, many times, there are people who do not do so. .