Selena Gomez for the first time blonde: on Instagram the photo

Selena Gomez “goes blonde”, as they say: the American actress and singer has decided to give in to an epochal revolution of the trichotic look to which she had accustomed the fans.

Her raven hair has passed the baton to an unprecedented blonde who convinces her millions of fans a lot (only a few exceptions would not have given their blessing to the new look).

The photo posted a few hours ago on his official Instagram profile is gathering consensus, with multi-zero likes and compliments that are cascading down from anywhere in the world.

Selena Gomez is in fact highly appreciated at every latitude and any choice of hers, be it related to new professional projects or changes of look, never goes unnoticed.

This then, with that color of the mop that he had never shown before, certainly could not go unnoticed.