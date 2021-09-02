Selena Gomez for the first time blonde: on Instagram the photo

Selena Gomez “goes blonde”, as they say: the American actress and singer has decided to give in to an epochal revolution of the trichotic look to which she had accustomed the fans.
Her raven hair has passed the baton to an unprecedented blonde who convinces her millions of fans a lot (only a few exceptions would not have given their blessing to the new look).
The photo posted a few hours ago on his official Instagram profile is gathering consensus, with multi-zero likes and compliments that are cascading down from anywhere in the world.
Selena Gomez is in fact highly appreciated at every latitude and any choice of hers, be it related to new professional projects or changes of look, never goes unnoticed.
This then, with that color of the mop that he had never shown before, certainly could not go unnoticed.
A revolution in blonde already announced
Already a few days ago, more precisely on Friday 23 April, the star revealed this news by posting a shot of her new appearance on the Instagram profile of Rare Beauty, her beauty products company.
In the post shared on her brand’s account, the singer and actress had ironized that her new look would be followed by new beauty needs, regarding shades for lips and cheeks AND rigorously signed Rare Beauty, clearly …
It’s time for a change for Selena Gomez
This new blonde hair isn’t the only change that Selena Gomez has allowed herself in the last period. A few weeks ago the star showed off a brand new tattoo, depicting a miniature and very minimalist cross drawn in the collarbone area.
The stylized design was unveiled in a video shared by the IG account of Bang Bang Tattoo, one of New York’s most famous tattoo studios.
But back to the hair: although the diva loves to reinvent herself continuously, such a radical change had not yet proposed to fans.
Whether it’s a choice dictated by … some script? Who knows, maybe we’ll find out from post to post.