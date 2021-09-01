Selena Gomez, from the Netflix TV series to social commitment

We only had to look around for a moment to realize one thing: Selena Gomez is everywhere. Literally everywhere: at the cinema (soon, with a new film), in streaming, at the events that matter like the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World which was held in California to raise awareness on the topic of anti-Covid vaccines.

And if it is true that she continually inspires us with her outfits and with her wonderful hair looks, Selena has amply demonstrated, in this last period, that her success is not just this: every time she talked about her scars, about the things that matter, about the drama of social networks that impose filters and generate hating, Selena Gomez has decided to bring out the heavy artillery and to garrison every means of communication that is in its power, in the virtuous way that best she can.

One of the latest news on Selena is that she will soon be starring in a film called Spiral: the plot must have convinced her, because she will play an influencer subjugated by social networks in a film that mixes horror and psychological traits. She who talked a lot about social media and online hating, too distancing itself from its channels, he will certainly have something to add to his character. To direct her in this film in production will be Petra Collins, who with Selena Gomez worked on the video for Fetish. Another super opportunity, for her, to demonstrate her thousand and one dowry (even if we had already understood that she was super in front of the camera in the film A rainy day in New York by Woody Allen).

Selena on the set of a new tv series coming out, Only Murders in The Building. James DevaneyGetty Images

But could this girl’s rise end here? Soon you will see her in the noir and brilliant tv series Only murders in the building which will be streaming on Hulu; meanwhile, he continued his cooking adventure on HBO Max on the program Selena + Chef, where he hosts modern cooking geniuses and gets his hands dirty with them. When we said that Selena oversees all channels at its disposal we all meant it, huh!

Loading... Advertisements

With her make-up line Rare Beauty has also launched an awareness campaign for the mental well-being, another topic that is very close to her heart. In addition to a massive fundraiser, Selena is working to bring the mental health matter in schools. Because talking about these things, at any age, often means surviving a monster that leaves no way out, if underestimated.

Selena Gomez’s voice, let’s hear it (for real!)

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Selena Gomez has a voice and over the years she has learned to refine its sound, becoming megaphone of his generation. It doesn’t just happen when she releases her new records, Selena inspires anyway.

It does not matter whether it is a change of color on the hair (with which he amazed everyone on IG in recent days, with a twist on the blonde and getting 7 million likes for the shot) or a speech to incite Americans to get vaccinated to protect themselves. themselves and others, Selena knows how to do it on a set as in real life, on a stage as well as on social networks. In spite of those who thought she was just a little girl, one who stayed under for the end of her story with Justin Bieber, the eternal ex who does not recover.

Selena Gomez today she is a Hollywood boss and the world must come to terms with it. Also because he is literally devouring it, show after show, tweet after tweet.

Giovanna Gallo

Web editor of Cosmopolitan.it, for work I watch TV series, peek into the life of the royals and explore the world of tech and costume.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io