Selena Gomez gets inspired by the 60’s with houndstooth mini skirt

Selena Gomez continues to work conscientiously on its “Rare Beauty” line, which it launched in the middle of last year with a range of 48 foundation shades, all of which are cruelty-free products. The “Only Murders in the Building” actress was visiting Paris, where she visited a beauty supply store and wore a miniskirt and blouse set from the elegant firm Alaïa, inspired by the romantic decade of the 60s.

Selena’s outfit included a short-sleeved crop top and a pleated flared skirt, both in jacquard knit (or houndstooth) plaid, and she wore a black “Le Coeur” bag from the Winter Spring 2022 collection in the shape of a heart.

To complement her retro look, the singer of songs like “Same Old Love”, “Good for You” and “Come & Get It” wore her hair loose but slicked back and heavily gelled, inspired by the rock & roll era. . In addition, the producer also used earrings from Messika.

As for the shoes, Selena Gomez She opted for some from the Stuart Weitzman brand in white, with a pointed toe and a heel.

In addition to her cruelty-free cosmetics, Selena has been on tour to promote her latest work, Only Murders In The Building, which co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.