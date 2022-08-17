Selena Gomez ‘gets out’ and ‘keeps her options open’ amid Andrea Iervolino romance rumors

ads

Keep it casual! Selena Gomez is enjoying the single life as rumors swirl about his relationship status with Andrea Iervolino.

“Selena and Andrea are just friends,” an insider tells exclusively We Weekly of the “Bad Liar” singer, 30, and the producer, 34. “She’s dating her and keeping her options open with a few guys. »

The Only murders in the building The star was spotted dining with the filmmaker earlier this month while vacationing on the Amalfi Coast in Italy with friends. A day later, Iervolino was pictured helping Gomez into the water while the couple enjoyed a yacht outing with friends.

Although the photos have sparked speculation that the Selena + Chef is dating the Italy native, the VMA winner said she was not seeing anyone during an episode of the TATATU series “Giving Back Generation” which aired earlier this month.

“She’s really happy and totally okay with being single,” the source said. We from the former Disney star. “She is surrounded by best friends who are her biggest support system. »

The “Same Old Love” singer is “also keeping busy” with several work projects. “Now that she’s in her 30s, she sees this as an exciting new chapter in her life,” the insider adds.

The Texas native celebrated her milestone birthday last month with the help of BFF Taylor Swift, who made an appearance in an Instagram photo shared by Gomez. “30, nerdy and dignified,” the Rare Beauty founder captioned a photo of herself with the Grammy winner, 32.

In the blink of an eye, the friends bonded as Swift held the numbers “3” and “0” with her hands to represent Gomez’s age. In a second photo, the “Wolves” singer laughed as he opened a wrapped gift.

Although the 13 reasons why producer isn’t settling down yet, she said earlier this month that she eventually wants to leave Hollywood and focus on motherhood.

‘I hope to be married and be a mom,’ she said during her ‘Giving Back Generation’ interview with friends Raquel Stevens and Amy Cook. “Eventually I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I settle down.” Just keep it real.

The Grammy-nominated musician also noted that she thinks her love language is an act of service. “The older I get, the more I really appreciate that,” she explained. “I went to hang out with someone who was a bit older and it was so wonderful. It was like being taken care of in a way. Being like, ‘Are you comfortable? Do you need coverage? Just very sweet things. And I was like, ‘I’m fine, I don’t need anything.’ But it was so sweet and I don’t feel like a lot of people are like that anymore.

