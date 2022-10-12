Selena Gomez gives a touch of attention to her fans for defending Hailey Baldwin

Last Wednesday, September 28, Hailey Baldwin spoke for the first time in an interview about her husband Justin Bieber’s relationship with Selena Gomez. After more than four years of silence, the model opened up and spoke without filters about a matter for which she has suffered a lot of hate since she began her relationship with the Canadian artist.

During the Interview, the presenter asked him if he had ever been romantically related to Justin Bieber at the same time as Selena Gomez, something that the model flatly denied. “When he and I started hooking up or whatever, he wasn’t in a relationship, at any point,” she said.

“I would never do that. It’s not in my character to meddle in someone’s relationship. I just would never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and never have been,” Hailey Baldwin replied, after enduring the “boyfriend stealer” label for so many years.

Selena Gomez talking about being kind and that words matter on TikTok LIVE pic.twitter.com/qCFw1iosh4 — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) September 29, 2022

In addition, Hailey Baldwin confessed that after marrying Justin she had a conversation with Selena Gomez: «Everything is respect between us. All is love. Neither Justin nor I owe anything to anyone, the only thing is respect. I respect her”, concluded the model.

As expected, after the interview Selena Gomez has not been slow to give her version of the events, and surprisingly she has asked her fans to put hate aside, through a direct on his Tik Tok account, where he has asked for respect for the artist and the model.

«It is not fair, because nobody should be spoken to in the way that I have seen»the singer confessed after reading things that in her words have been “disgusting and disgusting”, about Justin and Hailey Baldwin after the model’s interview.

«If you support Rare, you should know that you are also representing what it stands for, and that is: words matter, they really matter»she added, before asking her followers only for “kind words” on a topic that she already considers completely closed.