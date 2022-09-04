Selena Gómez gives details about the mansion in Malibu where she recorded ‘Selena+Chef’

The reality show of Selena Gomez It already premiered its fourth season on August 18 on the HBO Max streaming platform.

The actress and singer can be seen cooking alongside renowned chefs on the show ‘Selena+Chef’ and since the trailer for this fourth season came out, it was striking that the stage they used this time was the same mansion where the hit Disney series ‘Hannah Montana’ was filmed.

This property is located in Malibu, California, right on the oceanfront, and Gomez took a four-minute tour of the residence’s interior.

On the house tour you see the star of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ open the door of the property with a fresh light blue dress.

Gomez first showed the living room with various pieces of furniture that look very comfortable and there is also a flat screen TV and a fireplace.

From the same living room you have access to the kitchen, which is the true protagonist of ‘Selena+Chef’. The kitchen has white cabinets, the counters are black and the center island has a white marble top. It is also equipped with high-end appliances.

The most attractive thing about the kitchen are the windows that let you see the sea, there is also a door that allows quick access to a private outdoor area to enjoy the sun and listen to the sea.

In total this property it has an extension of 5,653 square feet distributed on two floors with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen and other amenities.

In addition to being the setting for ‘Selena+Chef’ and ‘Hannah Montana’, this property built in 1979 is rented out for any type of event such as weddings and other celebrations.

