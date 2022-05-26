Selena Gomez gives her followers one of the best news: She is working very hard on her new album

Selena Gomez He has just given his followers one of the best news in recent months. Singer is working very hard on his new record materialwhich would be his first release since the EP ‘Revelación’ with which he made his debut in Spanish in 2021.

“I just finished the fourth season of my cooking show ‘Selena + Chef,’ and I’m in Los Angeles working on my album right now,” Gomez, 29, told Deadline’s ‘Crew Call’ podcast.

But that is not all. Although the singer of ‘Rare’ has not committed announcing dates for an upcoming tour, she has hinted that this time she would be ready to take her music all over the world: “I’m open to a tour, one thousand percent. Although obviously I have obligations and things I want to do, so I’ll do it when the time is right. It’s not at the top of my priority list.”

Selena did not present the songs from her album ‘Rare’ live on tour and her last live performance was an appearance in 2021 on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, where she presented her collaboration ‘Let Somebody Go’ with the band Coldplay, so it is not surprising that he is so eager to step on stage again. ‘Revelation’, which the star has described as “a tribute to my heritage”, earned Gomez her first Grammy Award nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.

The Rare Beauty company founder is also currently starring in Hulu’s hit series ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ which will return for a second season on June 28, and she has promised it will be “a million times better than the first.” .

