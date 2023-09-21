Selena Gomez gives Shannon Sharp a hard blow outside LA hotspot

shannon sharp A Hall of Famer, Super Bowl champion, and on TV every day, but the NFL legend is learning a lesson in Hollywood hierarchy… because his conversation with the cameras outside an LA hotspot got derailed Selena Gomez,

Former Broncos tight end Giorgio was taking pictures after dinner at Baldi’s Monday night … when suddenly, the singer and actress walked up behind him on the way to her car.

The cameraman immediately turned his attention to Selena… asking Shannon to give her thoughts on Team USA’s performance at the FIBA ​​World Cup so he could get his shot of the former Disney star.

After Selena secured her footage, the photographer came back to Shannon and apologized for the interruption… but the ESPN host took it like a champ and said, “No, bro. You’re good.”

The two ended their conversation about the game… with praise for Shannon deion sanders‘Successful season with the Colorado Buffaloes and how he handled death threats the Colorado State player received henry blackburn,

This clip is the perfect example of Hollywood’s level of fame – Shannon dominates the sports world, but overall Selena is undoubtedly the bigger fish. No one is exempt from this…except maybe Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Or Barack Obama,