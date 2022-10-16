Selena Gomez Gives Style Lessons at the 2022 Emmys

Tonight, Hollywood became the meeting point for a shower of stars that participated in the 74th edition of the Emmy, a gala for which the presenters and nominees gave style lessons with their most spectacular outfits. One of the celebrities who drew attention for the sophisticated look with which she paraded on the red carpet and with which she shone on stage when she went up to present one of the awards was Selena Gomez who attracted attention with a delicate white dress with which she achieved one of her most iconic outfits, very much in the style of vintage film divas. Following in the footsteps of the Mexicans diego moon Y Gael Garciathe singer also served as presenter.

For this important appointment, Selena opted for a look that, as usually happens with most of her outfits, will become a trend. For tonight, the singer chose an elegant long white dress, with a halter neck by the firm Céline with which it literally shone and with its own light due to the rhinestones that adorned the dress. Following the premise that less is more, the actress that she combined with gold heels with which she outlined her figure. the actress of Only Murders in the building She wore a collected hairstyle with which she revealed the beauty of her face, using a very natural makeup with which her features were highlighted.

Unlike other events in which Selena opts for very striking accessories, this time, Selena decided that the design of the dress was enough and only used emerald earrings and a silver ring. In order for her to match the earrings she was wearing, Selena used nail polish in the same shade. With this look, the singer reminded us of the outfits of vintage film divas, in which updo hairstyles were a constant in events of this nature.

Selena and her style at 30

In addition to her talent as an actress and singer, Selena Gomez has become a fashion benchmark for years. Last July, she showed off a bit of her style during her 30th birthday, a date she celebrated with a red-carpet-worthy look. The singer chose a dress versace with a draped design, dyed in a rosewood color, made of chiffon with which she looked like a true fairy tale princess: “After a few days of celebration, my heart feels full, i’m thankful and I can say that I begin to like the 30, “the actress wrote on social networks.

For this special birthday, Selena trusted her head stylist Kate Young. To complement her look, she wore heeled sandals. aquazzura that she combined with jewelry from Briony Raymond New York. Since then, the singer had already given a preview that the collected ones would be a basic in her looks and for her birthday party she wore a high ponytail. With her smile as the best accessory, Selena arrived at the celebration happier and fuller than ever and showing a little the evolution of her style, now as a 30-year-old woman.



