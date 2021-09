“Donate excess doses of the anti-Covid vaccine to the people and countries that need it most. Can we count on you too?”, Gomez wrote on Twitter.

He did the same with Emmanuel Macron, who has already given her an affirmative answer, as well as with the president of the EU Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen.

Together with her, at Vax Live, there will be other celebs, including Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin and the Foo Fighters.