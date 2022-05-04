Selena Gomez goes for the trendiest manicure of the season

It must be admitted, we have a weakness for pastel colors. These remind us of the sweet scent of summer and the warm sand beneath our feet. It is when the good weather arrives that we can afford to wear this kind of color. So as soon as the sun starts to point the tip of its nose, we swap all our black and cherry varnishes for lilac, yellow pastelpastel pink or even pastel blue.

And it seems that this year, blue wins by a large margin. The proof with Selena Gomez who painted their fingernails that color. And the least we can say is that it suits him perfectly. An achievement made by Tom Bachikthe nail artist of your favorite stars.

Summer manicure: less is more

For many months extravagance is legion. We liked to show off with very colorful long nails and sometimes enhanced by pretty designs. This summer, we’re going back to our basics. And Selena Gomez demonstrated it well. Performed on mid-length nails, this manicure has the advantage of adapting to all nail shapes. If the pastel blue is sublimated by the tanned skin, it will look just as good on fair skin. The advantage? You can reproduce it at home without any problem. In addition, this manicure gives an elegant side instantly. It’s up to you to find your favorite shade. If the singer highlights the pastel blueall pastel colors will be welcome on your nails this summer.

The editorial’s idea: alternate a color on each nail if you can’t decide (as long as they match well).

