Selena Gomez goes to the Emmys because she goes

The singer and actress received a producer nomination, but we just learned that she will also be one of the presenters at these awards.

By Alberto Rojas Eguiluz

The Emmys were good and bad for our Selena Gomez. For one thing, she received a producer nomination for Only Murders In The Building, from HBO Max, but on the other, they ignored her as an actress for this same series. The good news is that the organizers of the Emmys announced a few hours ago that Selena will also be the presenter of the awards for the best of American television next week.

Selena will be in the first group of hosts along with other great actors, such as Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae from the squid game, Ariana DeBose, Kelly Clarkson and, guess what… Diego Luna! among many others.

We all know Selena Gomez for her wonderful performances and her albums that we love, but the star of spring breakers he has 12 production credits in different projects. The comedy Only Murders In The Building it is his first nomination in this category for a major award. Remember that she also directed in 2008 a chapter of The Demi and Selena Show and that she is the creator of the television series rising. Will we see her soon receiving awards as a director, screenwriter or actress? We’ll see, at least she’s on the right track.

In music, Selena also has good news, because tomorrow the video of her single comes out calmdown, which he did together with Nigerian sensation Rema.

The official video for “Calm Down” with @heisrema is out tomorrow at 9 am PT/5 pm WAT! https://t.co/fCp8v7u1Qo pic.twitter.com/gF9htMTw6o — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) September 6, 2022

While we wish him luck in the next installment of the Emmys on Sunday, September 12 at 7 p.m., Central Mexico time.