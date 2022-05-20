Selena Gomez goes to the White House to talk about mental health

More and more artists are using their influence to give visibility and normalize mental healthbreaking the taboo around certain diseases and insisting on the importance of receiving proper care, and Selena Gomez has been a leading figure in this field for years.

The star of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has participated in the Mental Health Advocacy Forum which was held this Wednesday, May 18, at the White House and his speech was based on a message that he has repeated ad nauseam since he made public that he suffers from anxiety and bipolar disorder: that everyone should feel safe to talk about their problems “freely and without shame”.

“Just to tell a little about my journey, once I found out what was happening to me on a mental level, there was more freedom to be okay with what I had, because I was learning about it… Give the example that it is a topic that can and should be discussed freely and without shame“, assured the singer.

Selena insisted on the importance that all members of society have “access” to adequate treatment “regardless of their age, race, religion or sexual orientation”: “I want to challenge other companies and people to mark the difference in the world taking steps to de-stigmatize mental health. We need all the help we can get to develop resources and services and increase youth access to those services.”

In her specific case, she allocates part of the sales of her beauty brand Rare to the Rare Impact Fund, which offers young people access to basic services related to mental health.

Keep reading: J Balvin will launch an application to promote mental health

– Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and more celebrities signed a petition to support abortion rights

– Selena Gomez apologizes after being accused of making fun of Hailey, wife of her ex Justin Bieber

– Taylor Swift gets Ph.D. from New York University and gave commencement address