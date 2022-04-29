Selena Gomez got upset with fans and asked them not to send her gifts with real money

It is no secret to anyone that, for the singer, the fact of creating content again and being constant on her social networks is quite a challenge. In fact, she recently confessed why she decided to stay away from them for a while and focused his speech on mental health.

It was during an interview for Style magazine, where Selena stated that getting away from the networks and especially from Instagram, made her a much happier person and away from the multiple criticisms she can receive daily, especially for her physical changes, same that occur suddenly as a result of their illness.

“I have problems with depression and anxiety and it was difficult for me to be myself. That moment came when I didn’t want to post anything on social media because I realized I couldn’t share or say anything,” the singer commented.

Also, one of the valuable things he said was how dangerous that particular social network had become for his emotional stability. “There came a point where Instagram became my whole world, and that was very dangerous”Gomez commented.

However, little by little we have been able to see how she returns to having close contact with her followers, especially on TikTok where she enjoys uploading videos alone or accompanied.

In fact, it was through that social network that she starred in her last live broadcast, from which, unfortunately, she came out angry with her followers, leading her to end the “live” without saying goodbye. it all happened while talking to his followers, and immediately they started sending him hundreds of digital gifts. Gifts that must be purchased in the application and that are worth real money.

Selena began to ask her friends if it was true that each of these gifts was worth real money and once they confirmed her question, she asked her followers to stop doing it. “Is it true that people give you money when you’re live?” was ‘Sel”s question to her friends, who responded with a yes.

Immediately, the artist tries to forbid her followers from doing it “No, no, no, if they are paying to send me that, no, that’s wrong!” she commented. However, her followers did not stop so she, looking quite upset, decided to end the live broadcast.

With this, surely we will not soon see the celebrity doing these activities to talk to his followers, because he really showed himself very affected to learn that her fans spent money to send her animated emojis in an application.

However, what is certain is that we could continue to see her on her TikTok; In fact, she recently made one with fellow singer Camila Cabello, a video that immediately drove her followers crazy who are now begging for a musical collaboration, something that could obviously happen.

Even before that video, Selena had already published a TikTok where she was listening and singing the latest song from Cuba in collaboration with Ed Sheeran called ‘Bam Bam’.

