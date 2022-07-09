Selena Gomez had a date with Nat Wolff and there are photos: who is he? | Entertainment

Jean G Fowler

The singer was seen having dinner with the actor in Hollywood

Selena Gomez has her fans attentive, because after the premiere of the second season of her series Only Murders in the Building where he kissed Cara Delevingne, starred in a reunion with someone from his past and that has caused questions to arise about it, as the actress met Nat Wolff, who at some point shared a filming set with her.

This week, the also singer was caught having dinner with Wolff in West Hollywood, both looking casual and enjoying an evening at a local restaurant. And although at first glance it may sound like a dinner among friends, the detail that caused suspicion was that, in one of her photos, the actor appears taking her by the waist while they talked face to face.

Of course, they are all rumors at the moment and neither of them has commented on it, since they usually lead their lives in private; Selena Gomez is not the type of person who reveals her intimacies, much less when it is just a casual date.

And to all this, who is Nat Wolff? The actor starred in the movie Misbehavior with Selena in 2014 and played Rick Stevenswho is madly in love with his colleague’s character, Little girla famous singer and rock star.

Currently, Nat Wolff is 27 years old and is still active, since he is dedicated to music and has also followed his acting career. He is also known for his role as Isaac in the movie Under the same star and for starring Paper cities with Cara Delevingne, in addition to the manga adaptation, death note.