Selena Gomez, happiness is not having Instagram: “I spent hours watching the lives of others”

“Now I get information right. When my friends have something to say they call me and say ‘Oh, I did this’, they don’t say, ‘Did you see my post?'”. Selena Gomez has been reborn since she deleted Instagram from her smartphone. To confess it is the same pop star in a long interview with Elle. Gomez passed all social media management and passwords to her assistant. She still makes comments and quotes and photos but she doesn’t post them directly.

“I don’t have them on my phone so I’m not tempted.” Selena has explained that in the past he spent hours watching the lives of others even without knowing who they were. Four years ago, Gomez was one of the most followed people on Instagram, however she also had to deal with the negativity of some comments. At that point she wondered, ‘to what purpose?’. She also realized that there are more important things than posting a photo of her nails, for example. “When I am gone – she said – I want to be remembered for my generosity”.

