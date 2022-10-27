Selena Gomez has contracted the Covid… Lili Reinhart thinks she is blacklisted from the Met Gala…

October 27, 2022

Angelina Jolie surprises her daughter Zahara on her campus

Angelina Jolie visited her daughter Zahara on her college campus! At the moment, the girl is studying at Spelman College, and her mother passed by unexpectedly, as can be seen from the account Twitter from another student.

“Angelina Jolie taking a leisurely stroll with her daughter at Spelman University,” she captioned a photo of herself, the star and her daughter.

Selena Gomez contracted the Covid

Lili Reinhart thinks she’s been blacklisted from the Met Gala

Lili Reinhart banned from Met Gala? In any case, this is what the actress thinks of Riverdale after taking it out on Kim Kardashian and her diet.

“It was funny, but after going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited again. I said a certain thing about a certain person and a certain dress,” she explained to W Magazinereferring to his remarks criticizing the extreme regime to which Kim Kardashian submitted to be able to wear the famous dress of Marilyn Monroe.

The star had, in fact, revealed to have lost eight kilos in three weeks to be able to wear the iconic piece.