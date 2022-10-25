Selena Gomez has found the perfect Mango coat for this winter

Among the celebrities who inspire us the most on the fashion side, there is the essential Selena Gomez. The singer and actress has never made a mistake since her debut and each season is an opportunity to find new key pieces to wear.

Selena Gomez, a fashion icon

Whether on the red carpet, in everyday life or for the roles she plays on screen, Selena Gomez often displays a style that we tend to want to copy. In the series Only murders in the building, for example, available on Disney +, the style of his character, Mabel, is regularly commented on.

It must be said that we often see her with oversized clothing, but whose outfit is neat. And, above all, the outdoor scenes often allow you to see her with absolutely superb coats, giving Selena Gomez a very New York style. Better still, her outfits seem to combine comfort and class, while keeping a way of being casual and simple at the same time. So, of course, we tend to want to find our flagship pieces on the market.

Selena Gomez, in the streets of New York.



How to wear your sublime Mango coat

Recently, Selena Gomez was just seen in the streets of New York with an outfit that was very reminiscent of those worn by her character in Only murders in the building. It was dressed in a long gray wool coat, straight from Mango, that she was walking in the American city.

Tailored oversized wool coat, 199.99 euros, on Mango.

On top of that, Selena Gomez opted for a wide striped wool sweater. And if you thought you shouldn’t wear baggy clothes with a long, baggy coat, the actress and singer has proven that anything is possible. She also wore high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, light blue in color, and ripped at the bottom. To this were added black ankle boots which made her slender figure. In order to put a little coquetry, she did not hesitate to tie her hair and put on large hoop earrings.

You will have understood it, Selena Gomez knows how to mix casual and chic style at the same time. And for that, we notice that she often opts for Mango pieces.