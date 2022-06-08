Selena Gomez has revealed the hack for defined, doll-like lashes!

We’re tired of celebrities saying ‘wash your face’ and ‘drink water’ as their number one beauty tip. Umm, we want the good stuff, please. Selena Gomez seems to have understood the task, as he has recently used his TikTok as a platform to reveal the beauty tips and tricks she has accumulated throughout her career in the entertainment industry.

It’s clear that Selena knows a thing or two about makeup. She’s been wearing it since her pre-teens, she’s been able to get a close look at the best makeup artists in the business, and she runs her own beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

Instagram @selenagomez

The singer had already shown his routine of not makeup-makeup for the fans who wanted to imitate his aesthetic of clean girlbut the advice has really turned on TikTok it’s the tweezer and mascara combo that Selena shared in a video she posted about how she uses her tinted moisturizer called ‘my quick and simple look’. After applying her foundation, Selena showed how she carefully creates wavy eyelashescombing your mascara wand across your upper lashes, then coating your tweezers in mascara and pinning clumps of your lower lashes between the tips to create a lash effect. doll eyelashes defined.

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

And his hack it has been extended. We have seen users of TikTok and Instagram recreating the trick. The hashtag #selenagomezmascarahack has already achieved 33.2k views, while a video of @hayleybuix recreating the selena hackhas accumulated more than a million likes and more than 7 million views.

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

And in a video posted on Instagram by @sherriewebster, in which the trick is done, the comments section has been filled with followers saying they will recreate it ASAP.